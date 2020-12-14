Holiday Programing

From DECEMBER 18th to 20th, ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM and its Top 40, Hot AC, Alternative, and Country stations will air virtual holiday concerts. Three format-specific shows will be followed by the “RADIO.COM LIVE! Holiday Music Festival,” a free video stream of the concert performances on DECEMBER 21st at 6p (ET).

Throughout the four days of special programming, ENTERCOM stations and RADIO.COM will encourage listeners to support “RADIO.COM’s Holiday Toys for Girls and Boys,” a virtual event in partnership with TOYS FOR TOTS dedicated to bringing toys and smiles to less fortunate children across the country.



“We wanted to give our listeners an opportunity to enjoy their favorite holiday events safely and conveniently in this especially challenging year,” said ENTERCOM SVP/Programming and Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN. “We’re excited to bring a collection of top artists spanning a variety of genres into the homes of millions of consumers and celebrate the holiday season with them through the connection of these five special programs.”



Here's the schedule of holiday shows:

“POP Goes Christmas” featuring WHY DON'T WE and AVA MAX. Available on ENTERCOM Top 40 stations, CHANNEL Q network, and the RADIO.COM app and website. Local market and station dates and times vary.

“Acoustic Christmas” featuring KELLY CLARKSON, MEGHAN TRAINOR, DAN + SHAY, JOHNNY RZEZNIK of the GOO GOO DOLLS, ROB THOMAS, TRAIN, MATT NATHANSON, AVA MAX and KEITH URBAN. Available on ENTERCOM Hot AC stations and the RADIO.COM app and website. The local market and station dates and times vary.

“Country Christmas” with KEITH URBAN, DAN + SHAY, LADY A, RUNAWAY JUNE and RUSSELL DICKERSON. Available on ENTERCOM Country stations and the RADIO.COM app and website DECEMBER 19th at 7p (local times).

“Not So Silent Night” starring MACHINE GUN KELLY, 24KGOLDN, ALL TIME LOW, SHAED and WALLOWS. Available on ENTERCOM Alternative stations and the RADIO.COM app and website DECEMBER 20th, 6p (local times).

“RADIO.COM LIVE! Holiday Music Festival” featuring 24KGOLDN, ALL TIME LOW, AVA MAX, DAN + SHAY, JOHNNY RZEZNIK of the GOO GOO DOLLS, KEITH URBAN, KELLY CLARKSON, LADY A, MACHINE GUN KELLY, MATT NATHANSON, MEGHAN TRAINOR, ROB THOMAS, RUNAWAY JUNE, RUSSELL DICKERSON, SHAED, TRAIN, WALLOWS and WHY DON'T WE on DECEMBER 21st at 6p (ET).

