LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO (LMSD) announced TODAY (12/14) COREY DYLAN is the new AM drive host and first on-air talent for the new Adult Hits KFBG (100.7 BIG FM)/SAN DIEGO. Her first day is MONDAY, JANUARY 4th, 2021.

DYLAN heads WEST from ATLANTA, where she previously hosted middays on CUMULUS MEDIA WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.5). Her career has taken DYLAN coast-to-coast in a variety of roles, including radio host in SEATTLE and TAMPA BAY, VO talent for brands including HP, ALESSI/VIGO BRAND FOODS, and NHL’s ARIZONA COYOTES, and guest appearances for TV shows such as TMZ LIVE and the HOME SHOPPING CHANNEL.

GARETT MICHAELS, 100.7 BIG FM Program Director, said, “COREY is the consummate radio professional. In addition to her outstanding on-air skills, she brings a broad range of multimedia skills that make her the ideal choice to anchor mornings on 100.7 BIG FM. We’re excited to bring her back to the WEST COAST, and to have her on the LMSD team."

DYLAN said, “First I'd like to convey my gratitude to GREGG WOLFSON, LMSD President and GM, GARETT MICHAELS, JOE LINDSAY, LMSD Director of Programming and Operations, and TRACY JOHNSON, President/CEO TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP, for the opportunity to come back to the WEST COAST! I’m thrilled to be back close to family and call AMERICA's finest city home. I'm proof that sometimes your life can change for the better with a phone call out of the blue. Sun, sand, and 100.7 BIG-FM SAN DIEGO is exactly the place I want to be!”

