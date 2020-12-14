Lurie Children's Hospital Radiothon

iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO's WLIT AC (93.9 LITE FM) and WCHI Rock (Rock 95 FIVE) will host the “LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL Radiothon,” a holiday broadcast to raise funds in support of the patients and families at ANN & ROBERT H. LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL of CHICAGO, one of the top children's hospitals in the nation, providing pediatric care, cutting-edge treatments and advanced research. The 13-hour radiothon will be broadcast live on 93.9 LITE FM and ROCK 95 FIVE on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17th from

6a – 7p.

iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO’s on-air personalities MELISSA FORMAN, ROBIN ROCK, MICK LEE, DELILAH,

ANGI TAYLOR, WALT FLAKUS and KLINGER will encourage listeners to call or donate online to help

fuel research, support families in need and provide lifesaving care to children in the community.

“LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL RADIOTHON” will feature stories of breakthroughs and bravery that

resulted in healthier and brighter futures for children and their families.

MATT SCARANO, President of iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO said, “iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO has a long-standing community partnership with LURIE CHILDREN’s. The services provided to patients and families at LURIE CHILDREN’s are known globally, but most importantly, in the CHICAGOLAND community. It is our responsibility to champion LURIE’s efforts and encourage our listeners, advertisers and the community to lend support as well.”

Dr. TOM SHANLEY, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANN & ROBERT H. LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL of

CHICAGO added, “Like so many hospitals, LURIE CHILDREN’s has been challenged by the pandemic and its effects,

but pandemic or not, the children of CHICAGO need us and we cannot retreat from our commitment to treat every child who needs our care, regardless of ability to pay. Donations through ‘LURIE CHILDREN'S RADIOTHON’ will continue to support our mission: to create a healthier future for every child. Thank you for tuning in and listening to the inspiring stories of the patients and families that we serve.”

