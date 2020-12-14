As ALL ACCESS had posted a couple weeks ago, DOT COM PLUS Triple A WZEW (92ZEW/MOBILE MD/on-air host LEE ANN CAMP (wife of owner TIM CAMP) was battling stage-4 lung cancer which had spread to her bones. We have now sadly learned that LEE ANN passed THIS MORNING (12/14). She was 53.

LEE ANN had been moved to hospice care, and was able to say goodbye to her husband, and their two children, JULIAN and CECILIA. TIM said, “The light of my life has left us. LEE passed peacefully as I was by her side holding her hand. I thank everyone for the love, prayers and help that everyone has delivered to us during these most terrible weeks.”

Funeral details have yet to be made.

