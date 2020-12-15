Max & Amy

iHEARTMEDIA announced MONDAY (12/14) Max Schaeffer and Amy Sweet will take over the WHO-AM (Newsradio 1040)/DES MOINES Morning Show as veteran Morning Host Van Harden will retire in early 2021. The pair have worked together for nearly 20 years as successful morning show personalities in DES MOINES.

MAX SCHAEFFER joined WHO-AM in 2018 as Promotions/Marketing Director after many years as a successful morning personality on SAGA Classic Hits KIOA-FM (93.3)/DES MOINES. During his time at WHO-AM he has been a frequent fill-in for VAN HARDEN, JEFF ANGELO, and SIMON CONWAY; as well as the host of “MAXWELL and Friends” on SATURDAY mornings.

An IOWA native, AMY SWEET brings over twenty-five years of radio experience to WHO-AM, with the last 17 years as co-host of the KIOA-FM morning show with MAX. AMY brings a strong record of community engagement to her role as WHO-AM morning co-host.

VAN HARDEN’s last day as the morning host on WHO-AM will be on FRIDAY, JANUARY 8th

MAX and AMY will be joining VAN on the show throughout the next few weeks

And “MAX + AMY” will debut on MONDAY, JANUARY 11th, 5A to 9A.

