BEE BROADCASTING and ROSE COMMUNICATIONS broadcast the "12th Annual Toys for Tots Campout for The Kids" DECEMBER 9th, 10th and 11th, and raised $101,649 in cash and toy donations. The seven-station radio cluster broadcast live from toy drop off locations in KALISPELL, WHITEFISH and COLUMBIA FALLS, MT.

When the charity event originally debuted in 2009, five DJs camped out in tents on lifts 40 feet in the air. The past few years, the DJs have been lowered to the ground, but the camping and broadcasting live continued for 52 consecutive hours.

OM BREW MICHAELS said, “This community in NW MONTANA never ceases to amaze me with its generosity. The scenery is beautiful, but the people are even more so. Having done this event for so many years, it’s gratifying as an air talent to see listeners who have grown up with the event now making their own donations."

