KEN KOHL, best known for managing or programming News and Talk stations in LOS ANGELES, SAN FRANCISCO, SEATTLE, and SACRAMENTO, caps a 50-year broadcast and consulting career as DIRECTV sunsets AUDIENCE NETWORK. For the last 12+ years, KOHL has been responsible for broadcast and sales operations, project and talent management for DIRECTV’s Radio/TV simulcasts of THE DAN PATRICK SHOW, THE RICH EISEN SHOW, and THE ARTIE LANGE SHOW.

“It’s been an amazing 50-year career. From overnight jock on LONG ISLAND’s WBLI-FM to Program Director of legendary WLIR-FM, Rockin, the Rockies at KBPI-FM, great runs programming KOMO-AM and KFBK-AM, launching talk on KFI in LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO’s Free FM to the award-winning wall to wall coverage of the OJ trial, and two Sports EMMY nominations and a MARCONI with THE DAN PATRICK SHOW”.

KOHL added, “I’ve been blessed with fantastic staffs, amazing talk talent and exceptional ownership but there are a handful of folks who championed my career to whom I am eternally grateful: MIKE HARRISON, MONTY GRAU, JIM DONAHOE, JIMMY DE CASTRO, CHRIS LONG, and the best of the best GERRYANN AGOVINO."



What's next for KOHL? “We’ve moved back to SEATTLE for our FINAL move. Fishing and cruising the SAN JUAN ISLANDS, making new friends, and reconnecting with old SEATTLE pals top the list. For the first time in 50 years, I don’t have a morning show to get up for.”



