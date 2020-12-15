Don Zimmermann

DON ZIMMERMANN, the legendary President/COO of CAPITOL/EMI RECORDS, passed away on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11th, according to his wife, ROSA ZIMMERMANN

ZIMMERMANN led CAPITOL RECORDS from some lean years into a golden era of success in the '70s and '80s with stars including GLEN CAMPBELL, NATALIE COLE, DURAN DURAN, GRAND FUNK, SAMMY HAGAR, MERLE HAGGARD, GEORGE HARRISON, HEART, IRON MAIDEN, JOHN LENNON, LITTLE RIVER BAND, MAZE, PAUL McCARTNEY, STEVE MILLER, ANNE MURRAY, JUICE NEWTON, PINK FLOYD, HELEN REDDY, LINDA RONSTADT, BOB SEGER, SWEET, RINGO STARR, TAVARES and TINA TURNER, to name a few.

He was a natural-born leader, a highly accomplished music executive, a tireless supporter of creative talent and a loyal friend. Of all his many positive attributes and endearing qualities, his authenticity, decency and humanity distinguished him the most. He was not an ordinary man. He assembled a talented team of executives and built a stellar roster of top music artists. With his trademark laugh, his even handed guidance made CAPITOL feel like a family.

ZIMMERMANN was a lifelong CAPITOL/EMI RECORDS employee holding numerous sales and marketing positions starting in the '60s as a salesman and District Sales Manager in SAN FRANCISCO. He moved his way up through the ranks, transferring to CHICAGO, NEW YORK and to CAPITOL’s iconic TOWER headquarters in HOLLYWOOD, where he became the EVP/COO in 1976. He was named President of CAPITOL in 1982, had a stint as President CAPITOL/EMI NORTH AMERICA and returned to President of CAPITOL RECORDS in 1984. ZIMMERMANN was the President of EMI INTERNATIONAL MARKETING, based in LONDON, in 1987 and left CAPITOL in 1989 to become an artist manager. He also loved the ocean, boating, scuba diving and tennis.

BOB SEGER remembered ZIMM, "Without DON ZIMMERMANN, there would have been no ‘Live Bullet.' DON and his crew took a chance even though FRAMPTON and KISS were releasing and working huge live records at that time. That faith he had in us made all the difference in the world. Whether we were recording or mastering or out on the road, he was a remarkable leader and a true friend."

Said HEART's NANCY WILSON, "Rest in power DON ZIMMERMANN! He was an early door opener and mentor for my soulmate GEOFF and he opened the doors of CAPITOL RECORDS to HEART in the ‘80s. Love is aloft for his wife and family. He was a classic wonderful man of such talent and generosity. He will be missed. #donzimmermann”

Added IRON MAIDEN's ROD SMALLWOOD, “ZIMM had a huge role in IRON MAIDEN’s breakthrough in the USA in the early '80s. A real gent, a music man through and through and great company, he was also a wonderful team player and assembled a terrific gang at CAPITOL back then and it was a pleasure working with all of them. We were fortunate enough to continue the relationship when he moved on to head up EMI INTERNATIONAL. Marvelous memories. A great character and modest man, his achievements and character are recognized and admired by all.

DON fought a respiratory infection for the last couple of weeks of his life. He is survived by his wife ROSA, and their four children RICHARD, MICHELE, EVA and STEPHANIE. His six grandchildren are HAYLEY, JACK, ASHLEY, DANIEL, MAX and MAYAHEUL, and their great grandchild is ABBY.

A small family funeral is being held, and a larger celebration of his life is being planned when COVID-19 allows.

