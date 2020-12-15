Cumulus Media

CUMULUS MEDIA has partnered with NOCAP and #HAPPENS to produce a virtual, multi-artist live recorded concert, THE VIRTUAL NIGHT WE STOLE CHRISTMAS, featuring live-streamed performances from GLASS ANIMALS, WALLOWS, COLD WAR KIDS and special surprise guests.

THE VIRTUAL NIGHT WE STOLE CHRISTMAS, celebrating its 8th year and usually held live in CHICAGO, will now be streamed globally via NOCAP starting DECEMBER 23rd at 6p (PT)/ 9p (ET) through CHRISTMAS DAY. This year’s event benefits PROJECT SHINE and VOLUNTEER MATCH, the world’s largest volunteer engagement network, with a dollar from every ticket sold being donated to volunteermatch.org. Tickets are $17.50 on sale here.

