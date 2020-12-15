Beasley Media Group Fayetteville Radiothons

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP FAYETTEVILLE, NC's 34th annual COUNTRY CARES and URBAN CARES ST. JUDE RADIOTHONS raised $186,177 to help save lives and provide hope to families. The event took place on the air DECEMBER 10th-11th live from the station studios.



On Country WKML (95.7 TODAY'S COUNTRY), morning personalities DON CHASE and SARAH hosted all 13 hours of the COUNTRY CARES RADIOTHON. Urban AC WUKS (OLD SCHOOL 107.7 JAMZ) joined the in, with KENNY J, TAYLOR MORGAN and D-ROCC hosting the URBAN CARES RADIOTHON.

Commented BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP FAYETTEVILLE-AUGUSTA Regional OM TEE GENTRY, “For over 30 years, we’ve been proud to do our part in supporting ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL's work in making sure no child dies from cancer. In the middle of a pandemic that has impacted everyone financially, the people of the FAYETTEVILLE region once again stepped up in ways that made us all proud to have them in our listening family.”

« see more Net News