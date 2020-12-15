-
WXSS-HD2 (Hot 105.7)/Milwaukee Hires ‘Promise’ For Mornings & DJ Gee-A Takes Over PM Drive
ENTERCOM Hip Hop & R&B WXSS-HD2 (HOT 105.7)/MILWAUKEE (W289CB) has tapped “PROMISE” for AM drive and DJ GEE-A for afternoons. The format was launched in the Fall (NET NEWS 10/5).
Most recently PROMISE was Assist. Production Dir. and evening host at iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B WKKV (V100.7 JAMS)/MILWAUKEE.
GEE shifts over from ENTERCOM sister station Top 40 WXSS (103.7 KISS-FM). He had been handling evenings for the past 5-years (NET NEWS 11/11/15).