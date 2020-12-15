Cletus Miller Sr.

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to FUSION MUSIC Managing Partner DANIEL MILLER on the loss of his father, CLETUS MILLER SR., who died YESTERDAY (12/14) at the COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY in BOWLING GREEN, MO. He was 77. View visitation and funeral information here.

DANIEL said of his father on FACEBOOK, “He listened to the local Country radio station from breakfast until early evening. He kept track of where any artist I worked with had a single on the charts and couldn’t wait to share a tidbit he had heard about them.”

