The tenor JONATHAN ANTOINE will perform live on location from Union Chapel in LONDON. A virtual Christmas concert, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18th. He will perform tracks from his new album, CHRISTMASLAND. On DECEMBER 4th, JONATHAN released a brand-new single, "These Are The Special Times (Momenti Splendidi)," taken from his upcoming album CHRISTMASLAND. See video.

JONATHAN commented, “A new era in performance is surely upon us. With the advent of the internet, we have had a robust tool with which to share our experiences for many years now. If one must look for silver linings in the madness which we find ourselves in, one of them may be how well we have adopted technologies which allow our social connections to prosper. Since the beginning of this pandemic, the majority of my thinking has been devoted to how exactly I can continue to deliver the concert experiences that you are accustomed to - how to try and make things feel ‘normal’ for a little while. On DECEMBER 18th, I will make that sincere attempt. Join me for the most festive of evenings, celebrating our connections and moving forward in honor of those we love. Let’s go somewhere wonderful together.”

The concert will stream across three different time zones. With each ticket purchased they will receive a free copy of CHRISTMASLAND. VIP tickets provide access to a live Q&A with JONATHAN directly after the show, and even the chance to meet the tenor himself in a ZOOM meet and greet.

CHRISTMASLAND tracks:

1. Winter Wonderland

2. White Christmas featuring the Tudor Choir

3. Silent Night (Stille Nacht) featuring the Choristers of Wellington Cathedral of St Paul and the Tudor Choir

4. These Are The Special Times (Momenti Splendidi)

5. The Christmas Song

6. O Come, All Ye Faithful

7. I’ll Be Home For Christmas

8. O Holy Night featuring the Tudor Choir

9. How Great Thou Art

10. Amazing Grace (Grazia) featuring the Tudor Choir

11. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing featuring the Tudor Choir

12. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

