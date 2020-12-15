Coleman

JON COLEMAN suggests that radio stations and companies should be investigating new opportunities and that starts by shifting the industry’s paradigm. According to COLEMAN, “Radio needs offensive strategies. Just as you can’t win a football game without an offense, radio cannot reinvigorate the medium with defense alone.”

Standard elements like commercial-free sweeps and morning shows work for the majority of successful stations, COLEMAN sees music lanes tightening and a need for weaker stations to take strategic, yet bold chances. Radio must find new ways of attracting non-consumers and current listeners by creating new, never-before-heard concepts in uncontested market space. Base on the Blue Ocean Strategy, from the 2004 book by RENEE MAUBORGNE and W. CHAN KIM.

Regarding audience segmentation, COLEMAN said, “Can new stations be built successfully on a basis other than selling commercials to local advertisers? Is local spot business the only way of doing it? Would the revenue proposition be different if the product on our stations was entirely different?”



