AMA Winners

The 19th annual AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION's AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS winners, THE HIGHWOMEN (Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Duo/Group of the Year), the late JOHN PRINE (Artist of the Year), BLACK PUMAS (Emerging Act of the Year) and BRITTANY HAAS (Instrumentalist of the Year).

Supergroup THE HIGHWOMEN (BRANDI CARLILE, NATALIE HEMBY, MAREN MORRIS, and AMANDA SHIRES) swept in three out of the six membership-voted awards categories with wins for Album of the Year for their self-titled debut "THE HIGHWOMEN," produced by DAVE COBB; Song of the Year for “Crowded Table,” written by CARLILE, HEMBY, and LORI MCKENNA; and Duo/Group of the Year.

Following a prolific couple of years thanks to his critically acclaimed final album “THE TREE OF FORGIVENESS,” the late JOHN PRINE has been deemed Artist of the Year. The 2003 AMERICANA Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting honoree becomes the first artist in Honors & Awards history to be posthumously nominated in this category. This is his fourth AOTY win since 2005.

Rising duo BLACK PUMAS are named Emerging Act of the Year after garnering praise for their full-length debut, “COLORS.” Over the last year, the band has sold out multiple tours across NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE while making national appearances on shows like PBS’ AUSTIN CITY LIMITS and CBS THIS MORNING, as well as receiving numerous GRAMMY® nominations.

Regarded as one of the most influential fiddlers of her generation, BRITTANY HAAS takes home an award for Instrumentalist of the Year. A member of the quartet HAWKTAIL, HAAS has also lent her virtuosic skills to collaborators, including STEVE MARTIN, BELA FLECK, ABIGAIL WASHBURN, and others.

“I could not be more proud of this slate of winners,” shared AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION Executive Director JED HILLY. “Although we terribly miss celebrating together at the RYMAN as we usually have in years past, we’re thrilled to be still able to recognize these distinguished members of our community.”

For more information: www.americanamusic.org

