Just before the New Year's TIMES SQUARE ball drop, JENNIFER LOPEZ will appear exclusively on the 49th annual “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2021” ABC-TV, DECEMBER 31st. LOPEZ will join BILLY PORTER, CYNDI LAUPER, AND JIMMIE ALLEN. Broadcast begins at 8p - 2a (ET/PT). This is a broadcast event closed to the public.

RYAN SEACREST returns for his 16th year as host, and will be joined by LUCY HALE and BILLY PORTER in TIMES SQUARE. In her fourth year, CIARA will host the LOS ANGELES festivities.

Additionally, country artist JESSIE JAMES DECKER will return as POWERBALL correspondent for the second year. DECKER will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before revealing the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight on January 1, 2021.

“DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2021” is produced by DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS with Executive Producers RYAN SEACREST, AMY THURLOW, BARRY ADELMAN, MARK BRACCO and LINDA GIERAHN. And producer LARRY KLEIN.

