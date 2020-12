Fines

The FCC has levied $3,000 fines against two licensees for late license renewal applications.

The fines were imposed on CREATIVE MINDS, LLC for a late renewal application for Hip Hop WLDV (DA VYBE 107.9)/FREDERIKSTED, ST. CROIX, VI and on IMANI COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION, INC. for Hip Hop WBFZ (Z105.3)/SELMA, AL.

« see more Net News