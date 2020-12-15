Ad Rep Deal

ADLARGE MEDIA has been tapped by VIPOLOGY as its new advertising sales representative.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the industry’s leading independent audio ad sales network, ADLARGE MEDIA," said VIPOLOGY CEO CHRIS PEASLEE. “We recognized the synergies between our companies and realized they are the perfect ad sales partner for us. The ADLARGE team is best-in-class in our book.”

“Where most digital companies simply create and sell what’s needed at the time, VIPOLOGY gets ahead of the constantly evolving media landscape to develop solutions that allow radio to increase ratings and revenue,” said ADLARGE MEDIA Co-Founder/Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS. “We’re very excited about representing their advertising inventory from more than 1,000 top radio stations across AMERICA to our advertisers.”

