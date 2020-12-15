C-Span Has New Board Of Directors

The C-SPAN Board of Directors added several new members and elected COX COMMUNICATIONS President and Chief Executive Officer PAT ESSER to serve as Chairman at their annual meeting, held virtually in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

DAVE WATSON, CEO of COMCAST, who just completed a three-year term as C-SPAN Executive Committee Chairman, wil assume the role of Vice Chairman of the board.

PHIL SPENCER, president and CEO of VYVE BROADBAND, will take a seat on the board for a two-year term. RICH FICKLE, president and CEO of NCTC, and cable pioneer BOB MIRON, retired chairman of ADVANCE/NEWHOUSE COMMUNICATIONS, were re-elected to their seats.



C-SPAN Co-CEOs ROB KENNEDY and SUSAN SWAIN also will join the board, serving as senior executive directors. BRIAN LAMB, longtime C-SPAN Chairman, remains a member of the board as founder director.

ESSER, the newly elected chairman said, “C-SPAN is a national treasure that provides the public with unprecedented and consistent access to government proceedings and balanced coverage of political news. Because of its compelling mission, the network continues to attract the brightest and most experienced leaders in our industry, including BRIAN LAMB, whose vision and passion originally brought it to life. I’m proud to be part of the team of cable operators who financially support and distribute this vital network that gives government visibility to millions of AMERICANS every day.”



The five-member executive committee is the working group of the board that provides strategic oversight and oversees the network’s finances on behalf of the full board. Currently serving on the executive committee along with ESSER and WATSON are TOM RUTLEDGE, president and CEO, CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS; JULIE LAULIS, president and CEO, CABLE ONE; and PAT MCADARAGH, president and CEO, MIDCO.

« see more Net News