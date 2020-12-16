He Loves To Entertain

SUN BROADCAST GROUP has added THE JEFF FOXX SHOW WITH KEKE BROWN & NINA to its syndicated program lineup.

SUN will be the exclusive Ad sales representative. The show will be available weekdays for Urban AC stations from 3-7p (ET).

FOXX said, “I’ve always been able to give my listeners a voice and I’m taking that same approach to the syndicated show. We have a great team, KEKE and NINA are really assets. Our show moves and will keep both male and female audiences tuned in.”

SUN/Chief Development Officer RICH O’BRIEN added, “We are excited to continue our relationship with one of the most well-known and creative minds in the industry, MIKE LOVE, and look forward to JEFF FOXX providing engaging entertainment in 2021 and beyond.”

BLUE TAG MEDIA Pres./CEO MIKE LOVE said, “Our focus is to create alternative, fresh programming in morning and afternoon drive for Urban AC stations. I speak with Urban stations and decision-makers every day, and there is an appetite for JEFF FOXX’s fresh thinking and new content in syndication.”

THE JEFF FOXX SHOW is replacing THE MICHAEL BAISDEN SHOW which recently parted ways with SUN BROADCAST GROUP.

FOXX currently can be heard weekdays on SIRIUSXM, 3-9p (ET) and in the afternoons at WBLS/NEW YORK on the weekend --both SATURDAY and SUNDAY.

His career resume highlights include syndication at SUPERADIO; mornings at WRKS (KISS 98.7)/NEW YORK; mornings at WBLS (107.5) NEW YORK; WJMO/CLEVELAND; and WJPC/CHICAGO.

To find out more about the show or how to get it for your market, click here.

