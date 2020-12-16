News Talk WHCU (97.7-FM & 870-AM)/Ithaca, NY Announced YESTRDAY (12/15) the expansion of its News line up.

“Ithaca’s Morning News” on WHCU is now hosted by JOE SALZONE. The show runs daily MONDAY-FRIDAY from 6a to 9a. SALZONE has been with WHCU since JUNE and in addition to hosting duties, SALZONE heads up the news operation for WHCU and the CAYUGA RADIO GROUP's additional nine (9) radio stations.

“Ithaca’s Evening News” starting JANUARY 4th will be hosted by ERIK BURLING, who came to radio in JANUARY 2020 from BINGHAMTON television, where he was a general assignment reporter and anchor. The evening news airs daily MONDAY-FRIDAY from 5p to 6p.

BURLING’s move to the evening news gives reporter NATEAL FALK an opportunity to expand story coverage and online news reporting. FALK came to ITHACA in MAY of 2018 from news radio in FARGO, ND. FALK will also continue delivering the popular “Midday Update,” a weekday daily electronic news update sent via email to over 1,000 recipients daily.

A complete show line up is listed online here.

