ShipRocked

ASK4 ENTERTAINMENT has rescheduled SHIPROCKED for JANAURY 22d –27th, 2022. Guests will sail on the CARNIVAL BREEZE from GALVESTON, TX with stops in COSTA MAYA and COXUMEL MEXICO. Look for the

2022 SHIPROCKED band lineup and additional details to be announced in the coming months here.



Guests booked for SHIPROCKED 2021--previously slated to sail in MAY 2021--have the opportunity to transfer their reservations to 2022, and those that do so will receive a $300 per stateroom onboard credit. For those unavailable for the new itinerary, cancellation and refund information can be found at www.ShipRocked.com.



After selling out the past five years, SHIPROCKED has expanded to the larger CARNIVAL DREAM class. A limited number of staterooms remain for the 2022 sailing.



SHIPROCKED creator and producer ALAN KOENIG of ASK4 ENTERTAINMENT explained the shift in dates, “Since CARNIVAL was no longer able to operate our planned sailing on the MAGIC in MAY, and unfortunately there was no alternative sailing available to us for the remainder of 2021, the next SHIPROCKED cruise will set sail in JANUARY 2022. We‘ve been working hard to finalize the music lineup and will soon be announcing who will be ‘rocking hard and vacationing harder’ with you in 2022. Just like you, we are very ready to rock and roll, and can’t wait to finally see all of

the SHIPROCKED again in 2022!”

