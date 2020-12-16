Michael Sweet

STRYPER founder and frontman MICHAEL SWEET will hold his 5th annual CHRISTMAS concert now partnering with VENUENET, a brand-new social platform for concert live streaming. SWEET’s show has been a success for years in the MASSACHUSETTS area, but now fans across the globe will have an opportunity to be a part of this yearly celebration. Featuring original music and holiday classics (with a twist) this offers fans an opportunity to see MICHAEL as he streams directly from the newly opened BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE STAGE in CONCORD, NH.

For this unique fully interactive concert experience fans will have three price options, from $10 general admission to $100 VIP experience, which includes access to view the stream and, using a devices camera, have your image featured on one of two freestanding video displays directly in front of SWEET that the band will be performing to.

