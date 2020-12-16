Sarah Landy

SARAH LANDY has been named VP of LOWLY, the independent label launched in 2017 by THE NATIONS’ founder ANDRE BENZ and President CREIGHTON BURKE. LANDY will oversee all aspects of label operations for LOWLY.

LANDY comes to LOWLY from AWAL, where she was tapped in 2014 to establish the company’s U.S. operations. As GM/SVP, she oversaw distributions and label services, playing a major role in the curation of the company’s roster. Over her six-year tenure, LANDY negotiated and closed artists deals with the likes of STEVE LACY, AWKWAFINA, BEKON, DE LA SOUL, MICHAEL BRUN, DIZZY FAE, 3LAUY and others, along with labels like B3SCI RECORDS, W RECORDS, NICKELODEON and LOWLY..

Commented BURKE, “SARAH was our champion at AWAL and she understood our needs as we took larger risks and centralized our distribution. She understood our vision and I could not be more excited for our artists and staff who will greatly benefit from her expertise, relationships and passion to develop great music and exciting opportunities. She is simply the perfect person to lead the day-today operations of LOWLY.”

LANDY began her career in 2002 as a publicist at PRESS HERE PUBLICITY, segueing into label publicity in 2005, working for the S.F.-based QUANNUM. In 2008, she joined WORLD'S FAIR, a label services company where she oversaw publicity and digital marketing for labels such as DAPTONE and ROUGH TRADE. LANDY then led marketing for the independent distribution arm of SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT (RED), having been brought on to develop and launch its external marketing agency. Clients included GLASSNOTE, ATO, GATORADE, SONY ELECTRONICS and more.

Commented LANDY, “ANDRE and CREIGHTON have built a vast and incredibly influential network via THE NATIONS, a potent launching pad for new artists. I am impressed with the foundation established with the label in a short time through our talented team and am elated to be in the independent label space with LOWLY., a company which is intensely focused on artist development and business development. With the music business’ recent boom in services options, our attention to curation, investment in quality content and focused release rollout is wholly energizing.”

Established in 2012, THE NATIONS' combined audience is more than 56 million. Led by its flagship brand TRAP NATION, THE NATIONS’ group of channels drive more than 1B streams each and every month. In 2017, LOWLY was formed as a development vehicle for artists discovered via THE NATIONS. The label has launched the careers of such influential artists as ARRESTED YOUTH, DES ROCS, GREYSON CHANCE and KLOUD.

