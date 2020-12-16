Entercom

ENTERCOM raised more than $3 million for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL through the unified “COUNTRY CARES FOR ST. JUDE KIDS RADIOTHON." Seven ENTERCOM Country stations teamed up on DECEMBER 10-11 to support the lifesaving mission of ST. JUDE, including WUSY (US101)/CHATANOOGA, TN; WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO; WYCD/DETROIT; WNSH (COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK; KMLE/PHOENIX, WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH; and KSON/SAN DIEGO.



ENTERCOM Chief Programming Officer PAT PAXTON said, “In a particularly difficult year, we’re extremely proud of our stations’ commitment to come together to leverage our scale and national influence with our community of Country fans across the country for ST. JUDE. This annual event aims to make a difference in the lives of the children and families that turn to ST. JUDE in need, and we’re so thankful for the incredible generosity from our stations and listeners.”

