Casey

CUMULUS MEDIA parted ways with JIM CASEY, editor-in-chief of its web site TheCountryDaily.com (formerly NASHCountryDaily.com) YESTERDAY (12/15). CASEY spearheaded the site’s launch in 2016 and had been its editor-in-chief since 2017. Before that, he was Managing Editor of NASH Country Daily’s predecessor, COUNTRY WEEKLY magazine.

He is seeking a new opportunity, and can be reached here.

« see more Net News