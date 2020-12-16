-
Cumulus Media Parts Ways With TheCountryDaily.com Editor-In-Chief Jim Casey
December 16, 2020 at 6:39 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CUMULUS MEDIA parted ways with JIM CASEY, editor-in-chief of its web site TheCountryDaily.com (formerly NASHCountryDaily.com) YESTERDAY (12/15). CASEY spearheaded the site’s launch in 2016 and had been its editor-in-chief since 2017. Before that, he was Managing Editor of NASH Country Daily’s predecessor, COUNTRY WEEKLY magazine.
He is seeking a new opportunity, and can be reached here.