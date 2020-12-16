(l-r) Rubin, Stefani (photo: Trae Patton/NBC)

Fifteen-year-old CARTER RUBIN of LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, is the youngest male winner of THE VOICE, according to THE WASHINGTON POST. GWEN STEFANI coached him. As the winner of Season 19 finale TUESDAY (12/15) night, he receives $100,000 and a recording contract.

CARTER won with the song picked by STEFANI “Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie.” STEFANI said, “I think AMERICA is connecting with CARTER because CARTER has this purity and youthfulness to this voice outside of genre and age."

Runners-up included JIM RANGER and IAN FLANIGAN (TEAM BLAKE), DESZ (TEAM KELLY CLARKSON), and JOHN HOLIDAY (TEAM JOHN LEGEND).

« see more Net News