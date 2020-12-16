Boden Promoted

CUMULUS MEDIA promotes TISH BODEN from Director of Sales to VP/Market Mgr. for its SHREVEPORT, LA cluster. She succeeds AARON CRISWELL, who departed the company in SEPTEMBER and is now Senior Economic Development Executive at ENTERCOM/SACRAMENTO. BODEN's promotion was first reported by Radio Insight.

BODEN joined CUMULUS in FEBRUARY 2019, and previously was iHEARTMEDIA/JACKSONVILLE SPV/Sales, IHEARTMEDIA/NEW ORLEANS GSM and also worked at CUMULUS/MYRTLE BEACH. She was Market President for MEDIA ONE BROADCASTING Urban W222AF (POWER 92.3)/MARIETTA/ATLANTA and sold for UNIVISION/LAS VEGAS. She began her career as an AE and on-air host at CITADEL BROADCASTING/LITTLE ROCK.

