BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's programming division has promoted BILL WESTON, CADILLAC JACK, JOHN REYNOLDS, SCOTT JAMESON and TEE GENTRY to VP positions.



WESTON, Program Director of WMMR and WMGK/PHILADELPHIA, has been promoted to VP of Talent Development. In his new role, WESTON will also work directly with certain personalities to help improve their content as well as assist the company’s Program Directors with talent assessment and recruitment.



CADILLAC JACK, Dir. of Programming for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/BOSTON, has been promoted to VP/Strategy & Analytics. In addition to his current duties, he will now be responsible for helping stations with competitive changes and assist with research data analysis.



REYNOLDS, who currently serves as Director of Operations at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/CHARLOTTE, has been promoted to VP/Music & Entertainment. In his new role, he will now also serve as the company’s record label liaison for multi-market artist opportunities and company events.



JAMESON, Director of Programming at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT, has been named VP/National Content. In addition to his MOTOR CITY programming responsibilities, he will work to identify opportunities for content sharing and manage a national database of talent.



GENTRY has been named VP/Brand Strategies. In addition to his duties as Operations Manager of the company's AUGUSTA, GA and FAYETTEVILLE, NC radio properties, GENTRY will work to seek out creative ideas for imaging, promotions and sales integrations to share with stations across the company.



They will all begin their additional responsibilities effective immediately.



“It is such a pleasure to elevate these first-class programmers within our company,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “Each of them has already made a major positive impact to our company as well as the industry. It’s a privilege to have them on our team!”

