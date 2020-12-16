Georgia Comes Alive Fest

LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC and HEADCOUNT announced TODAY (12/16) the lineup for "GEORGIA Comes Alive," a one-day virtual music festival to promote voter participation in the upcoming GEORGIA runoff elections by supporting local grassroots organizations like GEORGIA COALITION FOR THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA and CIVICGEORGIA. The show will take place on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26th at 3p (ET) and feature headliners DAVE MATTHEWS, DIPLO and BOB WEIR.

Other artists performing include PORTUGAL. THE MAN, TANK AND THE BANGAS, WARREN HAYNES, BILLY STRINGS, BIG GIGANTIC, BEN FOLDS, GRACE POTTER, PATTERSON HOOD, THE REVIVALISTS, MUSIQ SOULCHILD and more.

KUNJ SHAH, the founder of LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC and the COMES ALIVE event series said, "The stakes are incredibly high in the GEORGIA runoffs. The fate of the music industry, struggling small businesses around the country, and our democracy as a whole are at stake. With 'GEORGIA Comes Alive,' we hope to once again channel the power of music to support the grassroots organizations getting people to the polls in JANUARY and shine a national spotlight on the importance of participation in democracy."

ANDY BERNSTEIN, co-founder and executive director of HEADCOUNT, added, "This is a great way for people outside of GEORGIA to support the amazing organizations doing the hard work on the ground in the Peach State We hope the funds we raise and the positive energy all have a real impact."

For more info and to donate click here.

« see more Net News