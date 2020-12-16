Triton Digital Expands Omny Studio To Six Languages

TRITON DIGITAL®, the global technology and services platform for the digital audio and podcast industry, announced TODAY they have expanded the multilingual capabilities of the OMNY STUDIO podcast management platform to six languages. In addition to English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, the platform is now available in German and Italian.

In addition to a multilingual CMS, the OMNY STUDIO platform also supports the translation of embed players that match users’ browser language, which includes both German and Italian.

SHARON TAYLOR, Managing Director at TRITON DIGITAL said, “The continuous expansion of our platform’s multilingual capabilities enables us to better serve our clients’ increasingly dynamic and global teams. With podcast consumption on the rise in both GERMANY and ITALY, we are pleased to provide creators in these countries with the freedom and flexibility to leverage the world’s most powerful, feature-rich podcast platform in their local language, streamlining their workflow and enabling them to deliver engaging content to their target audiences faster by working in their preferred language.”

MIRKO LAGONEGRO, CEO and Co-Founder of DIGITALMDE said, “There is no better, more innovative technology than TRITON’s OMNY STUDIO for the creation, distribution, and promotion of podcast content. The ability to use the platform in Italian will undoubtedly open up a new world of storytelling and revenue generation for a wide range of Italian-speaking creators, from across ITALY and beyond.”

For more information about language support within the Omny Studio platform, contact: omnystudio@TritonDigital.com.

