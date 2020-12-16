USA RADIO NETWORK is celebrating the 21st anniversary of "Classic Christmas Radio Theater" with WYATT COX. Originally branded as "Christmas on the Radio," the program aired in 1999 over five radio stations. This year’s program is already set to air on 50 radio stations from coast to coast.

Producer and Host WYATT COX said, “Keeping Classic Radio alive has been a passion of mine, and producing "Classic Radio Theater" every day and "Classic Christmas Radio Theater" every year has been truly a labor of love. I thank FRED WEINBERG who was instrumental in the creation of the show in the first place. Letting me bring this program to the USA RADIO NETWORK has given me a broader stage to introduce a new generation to Classic Radio and what the Theater of the The mind is all about.”

USA RADIO NETWORK CEO FRED WEINBERG added, “Back in 1999, WYATT COX had an idea. Let's give every radio station which wants one a gift by giving them 24 hours of great programming with little or no need for human intervention on CHRISTMAS day. Time flies, when we're having fun.”

For more information, call WYATT COX at 775-293-1875 or email classicradiotheater@gmail.com

