Seton Hall's WSOU To Provide Holiday Programming

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY’s WSOU (89.5 FM)/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ announced its programming line-up for the 2020 CHRISTMAS and NEW YEAR’s holidays. Programming highlights include "A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols" performed by the SETON HALL UNIVERSITY CHOIR and ORCHESTRA, a radio drama production of "A Christmas Carol" by SETON HALL students, the annual "WSOU Christmas Special" and "A Franciscan Christmas" followed by live Mass on CHRISTMAS EVE. The station’s holiday programming will also features its yearly "Top 89 Countdown" on DECEMBER 31st.

