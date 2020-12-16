Swap

BEST MEDIA, INC. is selling W236CT/EDISON, NJ to SRN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. in exchange for SRN turning in its license for low power Oldies WOLD-LP/WOODBRIDGE, NJ plus $50,000. W236CT, like another BEST MEDIA-owned translator W300CZ/EWANSVILLE, NJ, is fed WOLD-LP programming via WPRB-HD3/PRINCETON, NJ; WOLD-LP is co-channel with W300CZ.

In other filings with the FCC, CALVARY CHAPEL OF THE COASTLANDS, INC. has applied for an STA to operate KSGR/PORTLAND, TX with a temporary antenna while repairs are made to the licensed antenna.

And MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. has requested an extension of the Silent STA for WKEZ-F/TAVERNIER, FL pending relocation to a new tower.

