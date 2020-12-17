Lollapalooza Stockholm 2021

PEARL JAM, KENDRICK LAMAR, POST MALONE, THE KILLERS, ZARA LARSSON, VERONICA MAGGIO and more are set to headline the second edition of LOLLAPALOOZA STOCKHOLM, which returns in 2021 with an outstanding lineup that also includes DABABY, KACEY MUSGRAVES, ANDERSON .PAAK, DOJA CAT, ALESSO, LEWIS CAPALDI, PLAYBOY CARTI, JACK HARLOW and many more. Fueled by recent progress, organizers are optimistic that the festival will enjoy its return JULY 2nd through 4th, 2021 at GARDET, featuring more than 65 artists on 4 stages.

Tickets are on sale now at www.lollastockholm.com. If for any reason the festival does not take place, ticketholders will have the opportunity to transfer tickets to LOLLAPALOOZA STOCKHOLM 2022 or request a refund.



LOLLAPALOOZA STOCKHOLM is produced by PERRY FARRELL, WME, C3 PRESENTS and LIVE NATION SWEDEN with their subsidiary company LUGER -- the award-winning organization behind SWEDISH festivals such as WAY OUT WEST and A°RE SESSIONS.

