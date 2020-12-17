Ariana Arciniega

INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP has named ARIANA ARCINIEGA manager of INGROOVES MEXICO. The company's global footprint continues to expand after opening offices in TURKEY, BRAZIL, MADRID, TOKYO, SEOUL and SAO PAOLO, while growing the company’s presence in AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND earlier this year.

INGROOVES CEO BOB ROBACK commented, “The growth of LATIN music around the world is absolutely one of the most exciting developments happening in music today. ARIANA’s vast experience in the market, and her strong negotiating skills make her a perfect person to anchor our presence in MEXICO.”

Trained as a lawyer specializing in digital music distribution and marketing, ARCINIEGA comes to INGROOVES from BELIEVE, which she joined in 2017 as manager for the company’s MEXICO operation and later segueing to Head Of Artist Services. She simultaneously led the MEXICO CITY CHAPTER of SOFAR SOUNDS, where she led the live music company’s local office. She was also an integral part of ONERPM’s MEXICO operation in their first years in the country.

Commented ARCINIEGA “INGROOVES not only has a reputation as the global leader in music distribution technology and expertise, but has been a real trailblazer as a distributor of LATIN labels and artists. I’m looking forward to working closely with BOB and the rest of the team as we create opportunities for our artists and label clients within MEXICO and beyond.

« see more Net News