'2 Guys Named Chris' Top-Rated In Market

With an impressive 32-share in men 25-54 in a Top 50 market, "2 Guys Named Chris (2GNC)" achieves the highest home-market share of any classic rock morning program.



Produced at DICK BROADCASTING Rock WKRR (ROCK 92)/GREENSBORO, NC, and syndicated nationally through GLOBAL MEDIA SERVICES, the "2 Guys Named CHRIS" team consists of CHRIS KELLY, CHRIS DEMM, their partner DAVE AIKEN and producer BIGGIE.

DICK BROADCASTING COMPANY COO DICK HARLOW said, “2 Guys Named CHRIS is a breath of fresh air. We couldn’t be happier about the ratings and revenue success that the show has brought to WKRR-FM. Knowledge about the music and the bands is essential to rock music fans, and it’s part of the fabric of the '2 Guys Named CHRIS' program. It’s that extra edge that that puts the show ahead of any other morning program.”



GLOBAL MEDIA SERVICES President TONY GARCIA added, “Classic rock audiences don’t want morning show dribble. '2 Guys Named CHRIS" has been engaging audiences with relatable conversation and topics from the inane to the insightful, and always fun. It’s a perfect fit for the target demo.”

"2 Guys Named CHRIS" has received numerous awards and accolades, including a 2015 NAB MARCONI AWARD and NORTH CAROLINA BROADCASTERS'’ 2016 MORNING SHOW OF THE YEAR AWARD.

