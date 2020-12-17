Flips To Spanish Hits

BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING WAXB-A/RIDGEFIELD, CT has flipped to Spanish Hits as “Juan 850AM,” making it the first Hispanic language station the DANBURY market. SANTOS MEDIA will assist in the programming. It's 2500 watt daytime signal covers FAIRFIELD, LITCHFIELD, NEW HAVEN, CT; PUTNAM, WESTCHESTER, DUTCHESS counties, and LONG ISLAND North Shore, NY.

“Greater DANBURY's Hispanic population now accounts for 16% of Nielsen’s 12+ market total,” commented BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING CEO/President IRV GOLDSTEIN. “That’s a segment that can no longer be ignored, especially with an ever-increasing buying power and a strong loyalty to the radio.”

WAXB-A will no longer be the originating station for FM translator classic rock W233CF (94.5 THE HAWK). WDAQ HD-4 will now serve as the originating station.

GOLDSTEIN continued, “It’s amazing how many advertisers want to reach this audience, right out of the box and without any ratings yet.”

