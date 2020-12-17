News Talk WGN Radio (AM 720)/CHICAGO announced TODAY reporter STEVE ALEXANDER will take over for agribusiness broadcaster ORION SAMUELSON beginning in JANUARY. SAMUELSON will retire on DECEMBER 31st after more than 60 years with the station.

Since joining WGN Radio in 2007, STEVE ALEXANDER has anchored newscasts, been a fill-in for ORION

SAMUELSON and MAX ARMSTRONG, and produced and hosted “Farming America”, a daily three-minute

agriculture show.

WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager MARY SANDBERG BOYLE said, “In the past 60 years with ORION SAMUELSON at the helm, WGN has been committed to supporting, educating, and reporting agribusiness news to our listeners. That commitment continues because we are fortunate to have STEVE ALEXANDER take over for ORION. For more than a decade, STEVE has been ORION’s understudy and has an incredible depth of knowledge, ensuring our station’s dedication to covering the world’s largest industry: Agriculture.”

ALEXANDER added, "When I've filled in for ORION over the past 12 years, I've often joked that he gave me the key to the tractor, and I was able to keep it out of the ditch until he returned. Come next month, I'll try to keep

the tractor upright and continue ORION's efforts to explain how important agriculture is to all of us.”

ORION SAMUELSON commented, “STEVE ALEXANDER is the best choice to cover agriculture stories and reports. STEVE grew up on a farm and has the knowledge to know what is important to our audience of farmers, food producers and consumers. I am delighted that he is available to continue the WGN tradition of serving this most important audience.”

