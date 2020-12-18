BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING WAXB-AM, licensed to RIDGEFIELD, CT, has flipped to Spanish Hits WAXB (JUAN 850-AM)/RICHFIELD, the first HISPANIC language station in the DANBURY, CONNECTICUT NIELSEN market.

WAXB-AM, has a 2,500 watt daytime signal which covers FAIRFIELD, LITCHFIELD and NEW HAVEN in CONNECTICUT, PUTNAM, WESTCHESTER, DUTCHESS counties in NEW YORK and the north shore of LONG ISLAND. SANTOS MEDIA will assist in the programming of JUAN 850-AM.

BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING CEO/President IRV GOLDSTEIN said, “Greater DANBURY’s HISPANIC population now accounts for 16% of NIELSEN’s 12+ market total. That’s a segment that can no longer be ignored, especially with an ever increasing buying power and a strong loyalty to radio.”

He added, "Prelaunch response to JUAN 850-AM” has been fantastic. It’s amazing how many advertisers want to reach this audience, right out of the box and without any ratings yet.”

