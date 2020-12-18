Julie Mason

SIRIUSXM has a new lineup for its non-partisan P.O.T.U.S. channel. Starting JANUARY 4th, JULIE MASON MORNINGS will kick off the day’s coverage of breaking political news. In addition, "The LAURA COATES Show," which focuses on the intersections of politics, pop culture and the law, can be heard daily on P.O.T.U.S. channel 124.



Each day from 6-9a (ET), veteran journalist JULIE MASON will speak with politicians, journalists, strategists, and other politicos about the top news stories. With a new presidential administration and congressional class set to be sworn in, Covid-19 cases surging, the vaccine rollout, and myriad other topics dominating the national dialog, MASON will also speak with listeners from across the country about their questions and opinions on these hot button issues. Mason will be taking over the morning drivetime hours from veteran broadcaster and host of "The Morning Briefing," TIM FARLEY, who announced his retirement at the end of the year.



With her move from the URBAN VIEW channel to afternoons (3-6p ET) on P.O.T.U.S., host LAURA COATES will provide a debrief of the key stories, keeping listeners up-to-date on the top headlines they might have missed throughout the day. A CNN Senior Legal Analyst, on her live show, COATES breaks down the news from a legal perspective, offering listeners wide-ranging discussions with key politicians and entertainers.



MASON and COATES are part of SIRIUXXM P.O.T.U.S.' line-up, which also includes "The MICHAEL SMERCONISH Program" (9a-12p ET), "Let's Get After It With CHRIS CUOMO (12-2p ET), and "The DAN ABRAMS Show" (2-3p ET).

