'Home For The Holidays'

IHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK's third annual “HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS RADIOTHON” raised over $1,222,737 to benefit HASSENFELD CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at NYU.LANGONE.

The station'son-air personalities hosted a live broadcast from the iHEARTRADIO THEATER in TRIBECA.

"HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS" featured stories from patients of the hospital and their families, as well as interviews with hospital supporters. Listeners can still make donations at litefm.com/hope.

Commented WLTW PD CHRIS CONLEY, “This year’s RADIOTHON was extra special and we really felt our listeners wanted to give back to those in need. We always look forward to this day and partnering with HASSENFELD to support the children and their families in the NEW YHORK metro area.”

In the past three years, “HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS” has raised over $2,000,000 to benefit HASSENFELD CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at NYU LANGONE.

(L-r): WLTW AMD PAUL CUBBY BRYUANT, PMD RICH KAMINISKI, IHM President Programming Ops JON ZELLNER, Promotions Director DANIELLE DELLILO and AMD CHRISTINE NAGY.Caption

