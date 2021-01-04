Secure Note Offering

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (NYSE: LYV) has priced its offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.750% per annum senior secured notes will be issued price equal to 100.000% of their face value due 2028. Note offer closes JANUARY 4th, 2021.

First-priority liens will secure the Notes and the related guarantees on substantially all of the company’s and the guarantors’ assets. Such liens and the related guarantees will be equal and ratable with the indebtedness under the company’s senior secured credit facility and 6.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2027. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the $75 million aggregate principal amount of the company’s senior secured term loan B facility for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and organic investment opportunities, and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

