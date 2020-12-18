Martin

Veteran NASHVILLE-based business manager KIRKE MARTIN, founder of MARTIN, ALLBEE, MILLER, BRYAN & ASSOCIATES, died on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16th from cancer at the age of 70. MARTIN founded the firm in 1981, and over the next 39 years worked with numerous artists, including Country stars BRAD PAISLEY, NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND, T. GRAHAM BROWN, TAMMY WYNETTE, KEITH WHITLEY and many others, including a large roster of Christian music artists. He served on the boards of both LEADERSHIP MUSIC and the NASHVILLE ENTERTAINMENT ASSOCIATION.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, MARGIE, their four children and spouses, and 11 grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a small private service and burial for the family. Written remembrances can be sent to The MARTIN Family ℅ MAMBA, P.O. Box 128287, NASHVILLE, TN 37212 or emailed to TheMartinFamily3906@gmail.com.

Donations in MARTIN’s memory can be made to MONTEAGLE SUNDAY SCHOOL ASSEMBLY (PO Box 307, MONTEAGLE TN, 37356), BRAD and KIMBERLY PAISLEY’S THE STORE (P.O. Box 128287, NASHVILLE, TN, 37212), THE NASHVILLE FOOD PROJECT (5904 CALIFORNIA AVE., NASHVILLE, TN 37209) or ALIVE HOSPICE (1718 PATTERSON ST., NASHVILLE, TN, 37203).

