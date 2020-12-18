88Nine Radio And Gener8tor Partner To Help Milwaukee Musicians

WYMS (88Nine Radio)/MILWAUKEE announced THURSDAY it will partner with GENER8TOR, a company which invests in entrepreneurs and innovative business models, to launch two new Music-Advancement initiatives focused on supporting local musicians based on the BACKLINE musician accelerator, which has helped launch and further the careers of 14 MILWAUKEE-area musicians.

RADIO MILWAUKEE’s new 88NINE AMPLIFIER will be run in-house at the station by producer CHAD ROPER with support from music educator and musician BRITNEY FREEMAN-FARR. The new GENER8TOR Music program will be operated by the business accelerator leader under the direction of MAG RODRIGUEZ and BRIAN LYNCH, who have been running BACKLINE.

RADIO MILWAUKEE and GENER8TOR developed and launched BACKLINE in 2018 to help MILWAUKEE

musicians succeed, improve MILWAUKEE’s recognition as one of the country’s most vibrant music

cities and assist companies in attracting and retaining employees.

The station and GENER8TOR will run their new programs separately, with BACKLINE no longer

operating. The new programs plan to collaborate on workshops and in other ways. To avoid

confusion, the BACKLINE name and brand will be retired.

KEVIN SUCHER, 88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE Executive Director, said, "BACKLINE, and our partnership with GENER8TOR, have provided us an opportunity to continue investing in MILWAUKEE artists. 88NINE AMPLIFIER will build on that foundation and continue to strengthen MILWAUKEE’s growing music scene. We’re excited to bring GRAMMY-nominated CHAD ROPER to our team to lead this effort.”

GENER8TOR Co-Founder JOE KIRGUES, added, “The amount of talent we have in MILWAUKEE is a great problem to have. Offering two robust initiatives for musicians will provide further help to MILWAUKEE artists who want to elevate their careers.”

