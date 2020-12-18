COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS announced TODAY the guest list for "LA LOYD's 2020 Rock 30 Year-End Countdown." Artists like SHINEDOWN, ROYAL BLOOD, SLIPKNOT/STONE SOUR’s COREY TAYLOR, KORN, AMY LEE from EVANESCENCE, SEETHER, THEORY OF A DEADMAN, BADFLOWER, THE GLORIOUS SONS and more are set to appear.

Company officials said in a statement, "What a year 2020 has been. While many rock bands had to stay at home and not tour, there were some amazing songs released this year. LA LLOYD will take listeners on a roller coaster ride with many artists who will help him count down the "2020 Rock 30 Year-End Countdown." It’s a great way to reflect and look forward to a better year for 2021. Happy New Year!"

The Countdown is a six hour program and can air on NEW YEARS EVE and NEW YEARS DAY. To learn more about the NEW YEARS EVE Rock Special click here.

