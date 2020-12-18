Budderside To Honor The Late Lemmy Kilmister

MOTÖRHEAD MUSIC/SILVER LINING MUSIC Rock Group BUDDERSIDE announced a special WHISKY A GO GO live stream show on THURSDAY DECEMBER 24th, at 12p (PT), celebrating the birthday of the late MOTORHEAD vocalist LEMMY KILMISTER. The show will include a special guest appearance and Q&A with MTV/VJ Music Personality MATT PINFIELD.

Having been personally signed to MOTÖRHEAD MUSIC/SILVER LINING MUSIC by the late MOTÖRHEAD vocalist LEMMY KILMISTER due to founder/vocalist PATRICK STONE (ex-ADLER’S APPETITE), BUDDERSIDE will honor LEMMY on his birthdate, DECEMBER 24th, from the infamous LOS ANGELES venue.

BUDDERSIDE said in a statement, "Join us on Lem’s birthday, December 24 at Noon. We’ll be playing songs off our forthcoming album ‘Spiritual Violence,’ delivering some super sick MOTÖRHEAD surprises and even a Q&A by the legendary MATT PINFIELD. Let us bring LEMMY’S LOUNGE to wherever you may be and let’s raise a toast (and a little hell) together!” RSVP for the live stream here.

