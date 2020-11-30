November 2020 Podcast Report Is Out



TRITON DIGITAL®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, released the latest U.S Podcast Report for the NOVEMBER 2020 reporting period, as measured by TRITON’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. The Top Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

In this reporting period, NPR remained in the #1 spot with 44M Average Weekly Downloads and 12.1M Average Weekly Users, followed by STITCHER with 24.2M Average Weekly Downloads and 7.2M Average Weekly Users, ENTERCOM’s Podcast Network, including CADENCE13 and PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS with 21.4M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.1M Average Weekly Users, and WONDERY with 19M Average Weekly Downloads and 5.1M Average Weekly Users.

The Top Podcasts are also ranked by both Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. In the Top 100 Podcasts by Downloads report, a number of new entities made their debut this reporting period, including THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW (SALEM COMMUNICATIONS), DO NO HARM (WONDERY), and JALEN ROSE: RENAISSANCE MAN (ADLARGE/CABANA). Additionally, in the Top 100 Podcasts by Users report, a number of new entities made their debut this reporting period, including DEAD AND GONE (ENTERCOM/CADENCE13/PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS), EMBEDDED (NPR), and THE TODD STARNES SHOW (THE PUBLISHER DESK).

Leading podcasts by Average Weekly Downloads include THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE), UP FIRST (NPR), CRIME JUNKIE (AUDIOCHUCK), and My FAVORITE MURDER WITH KAREN KILGARIFF AND GEORGIA HARDSTARK (STITCHER), with NPR NEWS NOW remaining in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the UNITED STATES.

Leading podcasts by Average Weekly Users include UP FIRST (NPR), CRIME JUNKIE (AUDIOCHUCK), THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE), and MY FAVORITE MURDER WITH KAREN KILGARIFF AND GEORGIA HARDSTARK (STITCHER), with NPR NEWS NOW remaining in the #1 spot this reporting period.

Certified by the IAB TECH LAB, TRITON’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

To view the full results of the U.S. Podcast Report, click here.

