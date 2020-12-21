Robby Bridges

Veteran programmer and air talent ROBBY BRIDGES has been named VP Programming/South at MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING (MGB). BRIDGES will oversee all aspects of programming for the company’s TRAVERSE CITY and CADILLAC, MI, station clusters, including Country WLXV (96.7 THE BULL) and Adult Hits WZTC (104.5 BOB FM)/CADILLAC, with day-to-day responsibility for heritage Top 40 WKHQ/TRAVERSE CITY, where he was already PD. He will continue to host “ROBBY and ROCHELLE” mornings on 106 KHQ as well.

Commented BRIDGES, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work with our programmers and leadership to grow these brands and to grow with an outstanding broadcaster like MGB in this fabulous resort region!”

Company GM TAD GARBER added, “We’re glad to have ROBBY’s programming expertise at work for us in the company!”

BRIDGES and wife ROCHELLE GAGNON joined the company in MARCH of this year (NET NEWS 3/10). BRIDGES will report directly to PETER and TAD GARBER.

BRIDGES was previously OM for TOWNQUARE/PORTSMOUTH, NH; Dir. of FM Programming for CUMULUS/DETROIT; and has held various PD and on air roles in NEW YORK, BOSTON, PROVIDENCE, and elsewhere. He continues to serve as exclusive guest host on UNITED STATIONS' True Oldies Channel for SCOTT SHANNON.

