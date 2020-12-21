Flips

BROADWAY MEDIA Classic Hits KYMV (REWIND 100.7) WOODRUFF/SALT LAKE CITY has flipped to Variety Hits “100.7 BOB-FM“, featuring JON "JUMPIN JC" CARTER as morning host. The format has expanded from 80s Classic Hits to a wider rock 80s/90s mix positioned as “80s, 90s and Whatever”.

CARTER is a well-known voice in the SALT LAKE CITY market since 1980 mostly at Rock KRSP (ROCK 103) in the 80s and as morning host at BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Classic Rock KRSP (103.5 THE ARROW) from 1997 until this SUMMER. He also worked Rock KLZX (Z93) and Country (K-BULL 93).

